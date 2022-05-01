Four dead after plane crash near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are dead after a plane crash in northwestern Ontario, officials said Sunday as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada opened an investigation into the incident.

David Lavallee, a public affairs officer with the Royal Canadian Air Force, said the search for the Piper PA-28 Cherokee began near near Sioux Lookout, Ont., at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, after officials were notified about an overdue aircraft the day before.

He said rescuers were able to hone in on the plane’s emergency locator transponder and the crash site was discovered later that day southeast of Sioux Lookout, which is about 450 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

“It’s remote and it’s hard to access,” Lavallee said.

Lavallee said four people were on board the plane and none survived the crash.

The extensive search included a Hercules turboprop plane and a Griffon helicopter from the air force, as well as a government of Ontario helicopter and a team from the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association from Thunder Bay, Ont.

Lavallee said the plane took off from Dryden, Ont. and had been on its way to Marathon, Ont.

A news release from the Ontario Provincial Police says the wreckage was located in the Kukukus Lake area, which is between Igance, Ont. and Sioux Lookout.

Police said the identities of the planes four occupants won’t be released until they’ve been confirmed and family members have been notified.

A news release from the Transportation Safety Board said a team of investigators has been deployed to the crash site.

Spokesman Chris Krepski said the plane appears to have left Dryden on Friday evening.

The crash was the second incident in April involving a small plane in northern Ontario.

A Piper Commanche went missing after it took off from Delhi, Ont. on April 14, also on its way to Marathon. Despite an extensive search, there’s been no sign of it or its two occupants.

The plane’s last known position was 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

