4 dead in incident at military college in Kingston, Ont.

The Department of National Defence has confirmed an incident off Point Frederick is fatal.

Frontenac Paramedic Services in Kingston has confirmed that it attended the scene and that four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Royal Military College and CFB Kingston at about 2 a.m. Friday.

In an email to Global News, DND says it can confirm a fatal incident involving a vehicle happened on campus. It adds an investigation is ongoing.

“RMC’s first priority is to ensure our Naval and Officer Cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported. This loss is felt across the RMC community and we extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time,” a media statement says.

The military says it will not comment further until next of kin notifications are made.

