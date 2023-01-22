SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Overtime Openline
11:00 PM - 11:59 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers grab sixth straight win

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted January 22, 2023 1:27 am

Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Saturday night.

The Oilers have won six in a row.

Connor McDavid notched his 40th of the season on a breakaway 1:26 into the game. He took a pass from Hyman and beat Spencer Martin between the legs. McDavid played setup man on the Oilers second goal, sliding a pass to Hyman for a power play goal on a two-on-one.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers strike Lightning for 5th straight win: ‘We’ve got some grit to us now’

Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it

Stuart Skinner, making his first start since January 9, came up big early in the second period, stretching out his right pad to deny Lane Pederson on a two-on-one. Halfway through the second, Leon Draisaitl swept in a pass from Hyman to make it 3-0. Andrei Kuzmenko got in behind the Oilers defence and beat Skinner to put the Canucks on the board with 3:14 left in the second.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dylan Holloway learning to make an impact for Edmonton Oilers

Read next: Jeremy Renner still recovering after breaking over 30 bones in snowplow accident

J.T. Miller fired a shot past a screened Skinner to make it a one-goal game 3:26 into the third. The Oilers briefly celebrated a fourth goal with 5:27 remaining, but the Canucks successfully challenged for goalie interference committed by Hyman. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would seal it with an empty netter in the final minute.

Hyman has 12 points over the course of a five-game point streak. Skinner made 27 saves to improve to 13-10-2. Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two helpers.

The Oilers, 27-18-3, will host Columbus on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).

Related News
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlRyan Nugent-HopkinsZach HymanStuart Skinner
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers