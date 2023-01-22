Edmonton Oilers grab sixth straight win

Send this page to someone via email

Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Saturday night.

The Oilers have won six in a row.

Connor McDavid notched his 40th of the season on a breakaway 1:26 into the game. He took a pass from Hyman and beat Spencer Martin between the legs. McDavid played setup man on the Oilers second goal, sliding a pass to Hyman for a power play goal on a two-on-one.

Stuart Skinner, making his first start since January 9, came up big early in the second period, stretching out his right pad to deny Lane Pederson on a two-on-one. Halfway through the second, Leon Draisaitl swept in a pass from Hyman to make it 3-0. Andrei Kuzmenko got in behind the Oilers defence and beat Skinner to put the Canucks on the board with 3:14 left in the second.

J.T. Miller fired a shot past a screened Skinner to make it a one-goal game 3:26 into the third. The Oilers briefly celebrated a fourth goal with 5:27 remaining, but the Canucks successfully challenged for goalie interference committed by Hyman. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would seal it with an empty netter in the final minute.

Hyman has 12 points over the course of a five-game point streak. Skinner made 27 saves to improve to 13-10-2. Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two helpers.

The Oilers, 27-18-3, will host Columbus on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).