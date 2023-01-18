Dylan Holloway learning to make an impact for Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Life is good for Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway.

“It’s a dream come true to play in the NHL. Every day in the NHL is a good day. I’m still kind of blown away that I’m here,” said Holloway.

“It’s definitely something I don’t take for granted. It’s something I worked very hard for.”

The 21-year-old had two assists in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. It was the first multi-point game of his young career.

With 42 games under his belt, Holloway is getting a grip on how he can make an impact, night after night.

“Using my speed, my physicality and trying to contribute a bit on offence,” noted Holloway.

“I see someone who is taking care of the defensive side of things and we’re starting to see some offence come out of him,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “I see somebody who is earning his teammates trust, his coaching staff’s trust.”

“He’s not afraid to use his speed to drive to the net. Once he starts finishing more, I can see him being a very good top six player,” observed Oilers Radio Network analyst Rob Brown.

Two years ago, Holloway was playing for the University of Wisconsin. After getting through a difficult wrist injury, he suited up for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors last season.

The game is harder and faster in the NHL, but Holloway is finding a way to keep pace.

“You have to have patience out there. The game comes quick, but it helps to take a step back and relax,” said Holloway.

“If you’re going a million miles an hour all the time, the game is too fast. If do you get the puck, you don’t know what to do with it. The biggest thing is patience.

“You have to work smarter, not harder.”

The Oilers go after their fifth straight win Thursday night when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).