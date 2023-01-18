SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Dylan Holloway learning to make an impact for Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted January 18, 2023 7:27 pm

Life is good for Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway.

“It’s a dream come true to play in the NHL. Every day in the NHL is a good day. I’m still kind of blown away that I’m here,” said Holloway.

“It’s definitely something I don’t take for granted. It’s something I worked very hard for.”

The 21-year-old had two assists in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. It was the first multi-point game of his young career.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers stop Seattle for 4th straight win

Read next: Polar bear kills woman and boy in rampage through remote Alaskan village

With 42 games under his belt, Holloway is getting a grip on how he can make an impact, night after night.

“Using my speed, my physicality and trying to contribute a bit on offence,” noted Holloway.

Story continues below advertisement

“I see someone who is taking care of the defensive side of things and we’re starting to see some offence come out of him,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “I see somebody who is earning his teammates trust, his coaching staff’s trust.”

“He’s not afraid to use his speed to drive to the net. Once he starts finishing more, I can see him being a very good top six player,” observed Oilers Radio Network analyst Rob Brown.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers knock off Golden Knights for third straight win

Read next: Amazon layoffs: Company to cut nearly 18K jobs in Canada, U.S., Costa Rica

Two years ago, Holloway was playing for the University of Wisconsin. After getting through a difficult wrist injury, he suited up for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors last season.

The game is harder and faster in the NHL, but Holloway is finding a way to keep pace.

“You have to have patience out there. The game comes quick, but it helps to take a step back and relax,” said Holloway.

“If you’re going a million miles an hour all the time, the game is too fast. If do you get the puck, you don’t know what to do with it. The biggest thing is patience.

“You have to work smarter, not harder.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers go after their fifth straight win Thursday night when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

Related News
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersTampa Bay LightningJay WoodcroftSeattle KrakenDylan Holloway
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers