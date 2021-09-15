Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway sidelined again after 2nd surgery

Send this page to someone via email

With Edmonton Oilers rookie camp getting underway Wednesday, the team announced its first round draft pick from 2020 will be out of action for at least three months.

Dylan Holloway, taken 14th overall by the Oilers in the 2020 draft last October, had surgery on Tuesday to repair a broken scaphoid bone in his right hand.

Holloway, 19, was originally injured while playing for the University of Wisconsin last season. He had surgery in Chicago in March.

“It’s bone that takes a long time to heal because it’s part of the body with very little blood flow,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said. “Throughout June, July and August, Dylan would come up to Edmonton on a regular basis. We’d have pictures taken. He’s see out team doctors. The pictures showed it was healing very, very slowly.”

Holland had lunch with Holloway in Calgary in early August.

“He was telling me that at that time he couldn’t shoot. He couldn’t take draws. He was getting frustrated,” said Holland.

“The decision was made in early August to see if the bone stimulator could get things going. He had pictures taken the Tuesday after the Labour Day weekend. It showed nothing was happening in the way of healing.”

Tuesday’s surgery was performed by a hand specialist in Edmonton. Holloway will spend the next week or so at home in Airdrie.

“The surgery was a little bit different than what was done in Chicago,” said Holland. “He’s now obviously starting from scratch. We’ll see where he’s at three months down the road.”

Also on Wednesday, the Oilers signed Colton Sceviour to a professional tryout. Sceviour, 32, had 10 points in 46 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. He grew up in Red Deer and has played 500 career NHL games.