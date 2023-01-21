Regina Fire Crews battle house fire and apartment fire in separate incidents

Regina Fire responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Retallack Street.
Crews quickly brought the fire under control after it was first reported at 12:46 p.m.
Once they arrived, crews were able to contain the fire to one room before being extinguished.
One resident in the home suffered minor burns and was taken to hospital by EMS. The fire is currently being investigated.
In another incident on Friday, Jan. 21, Regina Fire was on the scene of an apartment fire on the 400 block of Lorne Street.
Regina Fire said the fire was contained to one room and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
There is currently no report of what caused the fire to begin.
