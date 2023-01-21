Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina Fire Crews battle house fire and apartment fire in separate incidents

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 3:21 pm
Regina Fire Crews responded to two separate fires within 24 hours on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan.21. View image in full screen
Regina Fire Crews responded to two separate fires within 24 hours on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan.21. Courtesy of Regina Fire

Regina Fire responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Retallack Street.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control after it was first reported at 12:46 p.m.

Read more: Sask. has 2nd highest rate of violence against men, boys among provinces: StatCan

Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it

Once they arrived, crews were able to contain the fire to one room before being extinguished.

One resident in the home suffered minor burns and was taken to hospital by EMS. The fire is currently being investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

In another incident on Friday, Jan. 21, Regina Fire was on the scene of an apartment fire on the 400 block of Lorne Street.

Trending Now

Regina Fire said the fire was contained to one room and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

There is currently no report of what caused the fire to begin.

RCMPPoliceSaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsFireRegina NewsReginaRegina FireRegina Fire DepartmentRetallack Street fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers