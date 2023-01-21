Toronto collision leaves woman with serious injuries

See more sharing options

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Toronto on Friday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to the Black Creek Drive and Lawrence Avenue West area at around 10:45 p.m. Friday for reports of a collision at the intersection.

A vehicle went into a pole, according to police.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

COLLISION:

Black Creek Dr + Lawrence Av West

10:43 p.m.

– At the intersection

– Vehicle into a pole

– Airbags deployed

– Unknown injuries

– Police are on scene

– Expect traffic delays in the area @TTCnotices#GO156969

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 21, 2023