Toronto collision leaves woman with serious injuries

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Toronto on Friday evening.
Toronto police said they were called to the Black Creek Drive and Lawrence Avenue West area at around 10:45 p.m. Friday for reports of a collision at the intersection.
A vehicle went into a pole, according to police.
Toronto paramedics told Global News that a woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
