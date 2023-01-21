Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Toronto collision leaves woman with serious injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 9:55 am
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Toronto on Friday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to the Black Creek Drive and Lawrence Avenue West area at around 10:45 p.m. Friday for reports of a collision at the intersection.

A vehicle went into a pole, according to police.

Read more: Police appealing for witnesses after fatal collision in Brampton, Ont.

Read next: Air Canada says no, then gives customer credit after booking error

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Trending Now

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceCollisionTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto CollisionLawrence AvenueBlack Creek Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers