Police appealing for witnesses after fatal collision in Brampton, Ont.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police said on Jan. 13 at around 12:45 p.m., a blue and white Dodge Ram pickup truck and a red Toyota Corolla collided at Highway 50 and Castlemore Road.
Officers said one of the drivers — a 48-year-old woman — was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Woman taken to trauma centre after collision in Brampton, Ont.
According to police, she has since succumbed to her injuries.
Officers said the other driver — a 30-year-old man — suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.
Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
