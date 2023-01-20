Menu

Traffic

Police appealing for witnesses after fatal collision in Brampton, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 2:35 pm
Police are investigating after a fatal collision in Brampton, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a fatal collision in Brampton, Ont. Marc Cormier / Global News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said on Jan. 13 at around 12:45 p.m., a blue and white Dodge Ram pickup truck and a red Toyota Corolla collided at Highway 50 and Castlemore Road.

Officers said one of the drivers — a 48-year-old woman — was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

According to police, she has since succumbed to her injuries.

Officers said the other driver — a 30-year-old man — suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

