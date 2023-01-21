Woman found at Dundas subway station with stabbing injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found with injuries from a stabbing near Toronto’s Yonge and Dundas Square on Friday evening.

Toronto police received a call about a stabbing at Dundas subway station at around 8:40 p.m. on Friday.

However, police said the stabbing itself reportedly took place on the York University campus.

On Saturday morning, Toronto police told Global News they were still establishing where the incident took place. Officers searched the York University campus and believed the victim got onto the subway after she had been stabbed.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen. Her injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening, officials said.

Information on a suspect has not yet been released.