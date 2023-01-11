Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after person stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 7:30 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

According to police, on Jan. 1 at around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the Woodbine Avenue and Mortimer Avenue area.

Officers said the victim and the suspect got into an “altercation.”

Police said the suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim “multiple times” before fleeing the area.

Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers are searching for a woman between 25 and 30 years old, standing five-feet-four in height. Police said she has blond dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

