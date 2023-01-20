First client accepted at Kelowna, B.C.’s new complex care home facility

Send this page to someone via email

The first client at Kelowna, B.C.’s newest complex care facility has officially been welcomed home.

Earlier this week, Interior Health and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction announced they would be adding new complex care home units in Kelowna and Kamloops.

Both communities will now offer 20 beds each for those who live with significant mental health and addiction and/or medical challenges that often lead to difficulty finding and maintaining housing.

“It’s very difficult to maintain gains in your wellness if you’re not housed,” described Interior Health director of clinical operations for mental health and substance use, Karen Omelchuk.

“This is absolutely a critical piece in the puzzle — it’s a complex puzzle — but this is absolutely a needed service in the community.”

Interior Health will not share the location of the new Kelowna facility citing privacy concerns. IH tells Global News that the new units will provide 24/7 on-site health care and social supports, including a social worker to help clients with everyday tasks such as cooking, cleaning and shopping, as well as preparation for independent living.

“This is different than say our shelters where its temporary housing,” explained Omelchuk

“This is longer-term housing for people who have more complex health needs that maybe can’t be met in some of our other longer-term facilities that we have right now.”

IH will deliver a multitude of health-care services on-site, including nursing, occupational therapy and social work. An IH Indigenous cultural worker and a peer support worker will also be on board to support from a “lived experience perspective” and offer additional supports.

Access to additional primary care resources is also in place to guarantee residents have access to ongoing general care.

Kelowna resident Heather Friesen is an advocate for those experiencing homelessness in the Okanagan. She says that while adding complex care homes is a step forward for the city, more work needs to be done to end Kelowna’s growing homeless problem.

“We are in a housing crisis, and more and more people are going to become unhoused because of it. We need more types of all housing,” explained homeless advocate Heather Friesen.

“We need all levels of government to step up to the plate and to provide all types of housing.”

Kelowna’s mayor Tom Dyas said in a statement that, “The City of Kelowna and our neighbouring local government partners have advocated for this type of program for some time and while this is welcome news, the need in Kelowna and the Okanagan region for this type of housing and care is significant.”

Interior Health says resident intakes will be staggered, to ensure the residents have time to adjust and become familiar with their new surroundings.