Much-needed complex care homes coming to Kelowna, Kamloops

Interior Health and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are just weeks away from opening up their first complex care housing facilities in Kelowna and Kamloops.

Complex care housing was created for individuals who live with significant mental health and addiction and/or medical challenges that often lead to difficulty finding and maintaining housing. These new facilities will also offer 24/7 on-site health care and social supports.

“Everyone deserves a home where they can feel safe and live with dignity,” said Jennifer Whiteside, minister of mental health and addictions.

“Complex care housing services opening in Kamloops and Kelowna mean that people with complex mental health and substance use challenges will be able to access housing or maintain their existing housing with additional supports tailored to their individual needs.”

Across B.C., complex housing is available with a variety of housing types. The models being built in Kelowna and Kamloops will have five to eight suites.

“The opening of new complex care spaces in Kelowna is a small step in the right direction to help some of our most vulnerable citizens dealing with overlapping conditions including mental health and addictions,” said Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas.

“The City of Kelowna and our neighbouring local government partners have advocated for this type of program for some time and while this is welcome news, the need in Kelowna and the Okanagan region for this type of housing and care is significant.”

IH will deliver a plethora of health-care services on-site, including nursing, occupational therapy and social work. An IH Indigenous cultural worker and a peer support worker will join the teams to provide support from a “lived experience perspective” and offer additional supports once the homes are open to clients. Access to additional primary care resources will also be in place to guarantee residents have access to ongoing general care.

“The Complex Care model is new to our region and a first step towards improving the overall health and well-being of vulnerable individuals in Kelowna and Kamloops,” said Susan Brown, IH president and CEO.

“This new service ensures residents have direct and ongoing access to services and supports from health teams who know their needs.”

A contracted provider, Active Care Youth and Adult Services, will also be ready to help clients with everyday tasks such as cooking, cleaning and shopping, psychosocial rehabilitation and education, preparation for independent living and support to access education and employment.

“Active Care Youth and Adult Services is honoured to partner with Interior Health offering a new pathway out of homelessness,” said Julie Pariseau, Active Care executive director.

“Complex Care is an exciting new initiative to support those who have multiple complex care needs, by providing a home with wrap-around therapeutic supports to help transform lives and, by extension, our community.”

IH and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions have pledged to build 20 total complex care spaces in each community.