Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge orders Ottawa to help repatriate four men held in Syrian camps

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2023 6:02 pm
Click to play video: 'UN Security Council unanimously extends approval of aid to Syria for 6 more months'
UN Security Council unanimously extends approval of aid to Syria for 6 more months
The United Nations (UN) Security Council unanimously approved the delivery of humanitarian aid, on Monday, to some four million people in northwestern Syria for another six months. Authorization by the 15-member council is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the humanitarian operation, which has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to opposition-controlled areas of Syria since 2014 – Jan 9, 2023

A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps.

In a ruling today, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.

Read more: Ottawa to help repatriate 6 women, 13 children being held in Syrian camps: lawyer

Read next: Police expected to give update on deadly Saanich, B.C. bank shooting Friday

Brown says a representative of the federal government must travel to Syria to help facilitate the return of the men once their captors agree to hand them over.

Trending Now

The Canadians are among the many foreign nationals in Syrian camps run by Kurdish forces that reclaimed the war-torn region from the extremist group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Story continues below advertisement

Family members of the men, as well as several women and children, have been arguing in court that the government must arrange for their return, saying that refusing to do so violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

A lawyer for six Canadian women and 13 children in the camps reached an agreement this week with the federal government to bring them home.

SyriaCanada Syriacanada syria detaineesSyria Canadacanada syria repatrationsyria canada detaineessyria canada repatration
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers