SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
Sponsored by
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatoon diehard soccer fan attends every 2022 World Cup game, ready for 2026 Cup in North America

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon soccer has experience of lifetime at World Cup, ready for 2026'
Saskatoon soccer has experience of lifetime at World Cup, ready for 2026
WATCH: Diehard soccer fan Lee Kormish attended all 42 World Cup games in Qatar. Now he is looking forward to the 2026 event where Canada will host some games and the soccer world's best players and fans alike.

Attending a World Cup event is any soccer fan’s dream.

Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish has attended five of them, most recently at the men’s World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

He not only travelled to Qatar but was also selected as a fan leader for Canada after winning a contest. He also nominated other soccer fans in Canada to come along with him.

“The Qatar supreme committee created a fan-engaged program, the first of its kind for a World Cup. They went and searched across the globe for passionate, experienced World Cup fans,” said Kormish.

Click to play video: 'Hockey Day in Saskatchewan takes to the ice in Martensville'
Hockey Day in Saskatchewan takes to the ice in Martensville

His flight, accommodations and one match — the opener — were paid for through the committee, and Lee paid for the remaining 41 matches out of his own pocket.

Story continues below advertisement

He was there for roughly four weeks, with a busy schedule every day on top of watching the matches.

Saskatchewan Soccer Association CEO Rahim Mohamed says fan turnout will be a sign of things to come in 2026, when Canada will be a host nation.

“Soccer is the largest participation sport in Canada. It has ties to every country around the world. No matter where you are from, when you are here you get immersed in the different cultures,” said Mohamed.

Read more: Former broadcaster Doug Jeffries to be inducted into Kingston Sports Hall of Fame

Read next: Air Canada says no, then gives customer credit after booking error

Mohamed says even though Canada didn’t win a game, sometimes it’s not the results in football but the way you play. It means a ton for the sport, the fans and the country playing at the World Cup moving forward, putting Canada on the map in the men’s soccer world.

“It’s not always about winning, about results, it’s about earning respect. Canada definitely earned respect and we earned that with the soccer world,” Mohamed said.

Read more: Hockey is life — Ukrainian players determined to preserve sport during war with Russia

Read next: ‘Scariest thing I’ve ever seen’: Edmonton-made horror film Skinamarink breaks a million at the box office

Both Mohamed and Kormish say the star talent will be plentiful in 2026 with Canada, U.S.A. and Mexico hosting the event. It could be the last chance the soccer world gets to see two of the game’s greatest players in Christiano Ronaldo and Leonel Messi play internationally.

Story continues below advertisement

“If North America had Leo Messi and Christiano Ronaldo in 2026, that’s what every soccer fan wants,” Kormish said.

“That would be the amazing swan song to have them here playing some of their last matches ever internationally,” said Mohamed.

Remember Canada’s own rising star in Alphonso Davies. The event will be full of them.

Click to play video: 'Seattle Thunderbirds duo have Saskatoon connection'
Seattle Thunderbirds duo have Saskatoon connection

Kormish says there is a good chance he will be going to watch the games in 2026, as Canada will likely host between 10 and 15 matches in Toronto and/or Vancouver.

Related News
CanadaMexicoSoccerWorld CupAthletesQatarU.S.ASaskatchewan Soccer Associationnorth americanfan committee
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers