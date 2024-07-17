SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

2 Vancouver parks picked as World Cup training sites to get field upgrades

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 10:14 am
1 min read
WATCH: Two Vancouver fields are getting upgrades to be used as training sites for visiting teams during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Angela Jung has more on which sites have been picked and how it will impact locals.
The City of Vancouver has announced plans to upgrade two playing fields ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The city said Tuesday that fields at Killarney Park and Memorial South Park will be used as two of the tournament’s official training grounds.

The upgrades will include lights, team facilities like locker rooms and a press conference room. The work will include Killarney Park’s grass and gravel fields and Memorial South Park’s oval.

The work is scheduled to begin in January 2025, and be completed before June 2026.

Public access to the fields will be closed until after the tournament concludes, and the city said it is working on alternative locations for current users.

The cost of the work has yet to be revealed, but will be borne by the city and the provincial government.

FIFA has yet to confirm which teams will compete in the seven games scheduled for BC Place. Fifa’s final draw is scheduled for late next year.

