2 Vancouver parks picked as World Cup training sites to get field upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver has announced plans to upgrade two playing fields ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The city said Tuesday that fields at Killarney Park and Memorial South Park will be used as two of the tournament’s official training grounds.

The upgrades will include lights, team facilities like locker rooms and a press conference room. The work will include Killarney Park’s grass and gravel fields and Memorial South Park’s oval.

5:39 2026 FIFA World Cup costs for Vancouver

The work is scheduled to begin in January 2025, and be completed before June 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

Public access to the fields will be closed until after the tournament concludes, and the city said it is working on alternative locations for current users.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The cost of the work has yet to be revealed, but will be borne by the city and the provincial government.

FIFA has yet to confirm which teams will compete in the seven games scheduled for BC Place. Fifa’s final draw is scheduled for late next year.