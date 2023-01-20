Menu

Canada

A village of snowmen built by a 48-year-old Regina woman draws attention

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'A village of snowmen built by a 48-year-old Regina woman draws attention'
A village of snowmen built by a 48-year-old Regina woman draws attention
A Regina woman enjoys making others happy and smile when they admire the snowman village she built in her front yard for everyone to see.

In the winter season, kids take a lot of delight in building snowmen but seeing a 48-year-old woman finding joy in doing this draws people’s attention.

“The creativity that this person used to decorate their front yard is appreciated,” said Angela Chisholm. “Each snowman has (its) own uniqueness, skirts, toques, scarves and facial features…. They clearly used the one resource that we have more than enough of in Regina: snow!”

Angelie Lepiten has been building these snowmen for three years. She has more than 50 of them standing on her driveway. She built a snowman village and also a snow house in her backyard.

“I know it gives a joy to passersby and our neighbours also,” said Lepiten. “I just call them our frosty friends.”

Lepiten started this fun project to spread some holiday cheer but keeps her frosty friends up until the snow melts. She builds her snowman village with help from no one, so she takes all the credit when people admire her efforts.

“I just built it on my own. I mean, by myself, because my children are grown-ups and they were so busy with their projects and schools,” she said.

Lepiten is planning on continuing the snowman tradition next year to put smiles on people’s faces.

