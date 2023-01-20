Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police arrest man wanted for sexual assault in Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 4:06 pm
Undated images of Papi Muyembi Chiyombo, wanted by police for sexual assault charges. View image in full screen
Undated images of Papi Muyembi Chiyombo, wanted by police for sexual assault charges. handout / Calgary Police Service

Two days after a warrant was issued for a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at a social-sector agency in Calgary, Edmonton police arrested the man.

The Edmonton Police Service arrested 40-year-old Papi Muyembi Chiyombo on Jan. 18. He faces two charges.

On Jan. 16, the Calgary Police Service said it issued a warrant for the man’s arrest after multiple attempts to locate him.

Trending Now

Read more: Calgary police issue warrant for man wanted for sexual assault

Read next: Police expected to give update on deadly Saanich, B.C. bank shooting Friday

Muyembi Chiyobmo faces a charge of sexual assault in relation to an incident reported at a social-sector agency in downtown Calgary on Sep. 20, 2022.

He also faces another sexual assault charge in connection with a woman reporting she was touched sexually without consent in a separate incident near Calgary City Hall on Sep. 5, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Muyembi Chiyombo is due to appear in court on Feb. 21.

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSexual Assaultedmonton police serviceCalgary Sexual AssaultCalgary sex assaultPapi Muyembi Chiyombo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers