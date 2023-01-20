Edmonton police arrest man wanted for sexual assault in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after a warrant was issued for a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at a social-sector agency in Calgary, Edmonton police arrested the man.

The Edmonton Police Service arrested 40-year-old Papi Muyembi Chiyombo on Jan. 18. He faces two charges.

On Jan. 16, the Calgary Police Service said it issued a warrant for the man’s arrest after multiple attempts to locate him.

Muyembi Chiyobmo faces a charge of sexual assault in relation to an incident reported at a social-sector agency in downtown Calgary on Sep. 20, 2022.

He also faces another sexual assault charge in connection with a woman reporting she was touched sexually without consent in a separate incident near Calgary City Hall on Sep. 5, 2022.

Muyembi Chiyombo is due to appear in court on Feb. 21.