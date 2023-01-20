Menu

Canada

USask men’s and women’s basketball teams at opposite ends of standings as teams entered 2nd half

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 4:30 pm
Click to play video: 'USask men’s and women’s basketball teams shooting for strong second half of season'
USask men’s and women’s basketball teams shooting for strong second half of season
WATCH: The USask basketball men's and women's teams aim for continued success in the second half of the season. The women are in a position to improve their place at the top of the standings. The men are looking to overcome some significant injuries.

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) men’s and women’s basketball teams have resumed seasonal play after the Christmas and New Year’s break.

Both teams are looking to continue making strides. For the men, it’s finding their grove after a lot of bad luck as a handful of star and veteran players have been hit by significant injuries this season.

For the women, there have been some injuries, but all players are expected back this season.

“I think our players have worked extremely hard and put in time over the Christmas break. I think we are going to be an even better team in the second half and see how far we can take this,” said women’s head coach Lisa Thomaidis.

“Losing our six or seven guys from significant injuries, it was tough, led to a slide, tough to lose that talent, tough to regroup after losing many of your starters,” said men’s head coach Jamie Campbell.

Click to play video: 'USask Huskies player leaving his mark after significant injury'
USask Huskies player leaving his mark after significant injury

The women’s team, despite some changes with veteran players graduating and some short-term injuries, hasn’t missed a beat. They went into the break at 6-2 and currently sit at 10-2, tied with Regina for the top spot in Canada West.

“The goal is always to be playing for a Canada West banner and be competing for a national championship at the end of the season. If we could do that, that would be a great accomplishment, due to the fact we are pretty young right now with our roster,” said Thomaidis.

Thomaidis adds that the younger players who have stepped in for injured vets have been making great strides and providing the team with excellent minutes.

Click to play video: 'Hockey Day in Saskatchewan takes to the ice in Martensville'
Hockey Day in Saskatchewan takes to the ice in Martensville

The men went into the break at 1-7 and now sit at 3-9 after back-to-back wins.

“We have had some of our younger players step into some bigger roles, and with that comes growing pains. We’ve had guys step up early and really show potential for the future,” said Campbell.

Both teams are back in action Friday and Saturday when they play the University of Calgary Dinos in Calgary.

12
USask men's basketball team. View image in gallery mode
USask men's basketball team. File Photo/ Global News
22
USask women's basketball team. View image in gallery mode
USask women's basketball team. Scott Roblin/ Global News

 

BasketballUniversity of SaskatchewanPlayoffsInjuriesUSaskCanada WestAthletesusportsWomen'sMen's
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

