USask men’s, women’s volleyball teams setting themselves up for playoff push in 2nd half of season

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) volleyball teams resumed their seasons after the Christmas break this past weekend.

Both teams had a successful first half and are setting themselves up for playoff positioning in the second half this season.

The men’s team was 8-4 going into the second half of the season and has since improved to 11-5, putting them in third place.

While the women were 6-6 and now sit at 7-9, putting them tied for ninth.

“In the first half, we know we can beat and hang with the best teams in the league. Been a very encouraging first half, but lots of work to be done,” said head coach Sean McKay.

“Some highs and lows. Our team is playing pretty well. This is the most parity I’ve seen in Canada West women’s volleyball,” said head coach Mark Dodds.

On the men’s team, there has been great balance, scoring and contributions from the veterans on the team and the rookies following suit. But their coach knows there is more to be had and wants to see what the team can be like when everyone is firing on all cylinders.

“If we are going to make a playoff run we need some big performances from big guys, but also consistency from everyone around. The most growth from everyone,” McKay said.

McKay says fans should be paying attention to superstar Dylan Mortensen as he continues his climb up the all-time Canada West stats list. At the start of the second half of the season, he was sitting in seventh position.

The women’s team has an experienced roster, which the coach hopes will allow them to battle for a better playoff position.

“Veteran leadership is huge. It’s a piece we have on our team that is very valuable. We have players that have been around to really understand what it takes to go far in the playoffs,” said Campbell.

Both McKay and Campbell agreed that the fan support this season at the PAC has been exceptional, and hope it will continue through the rest of the season.

“It’s been great to see after a lull during the pandemic, great to see Saskatoon people and fans of the sport continue to show their love and come support,” said McKay.