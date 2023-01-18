Former broadcaster Doug Jeffries to be inducted into Kingston Sports Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

A big honour was received by long-time Kingston sportscaster Doug Jeffries.

Jeffries was one of half a dozen new inductees into the Kington and District Sports Hall of Fame, announced during Tuesday’s Kingston city council meeting.

With over four decades in local sports broadcasting, Jeffries will be inducted into the hall for his dedication to putting local sports and athletes in the spotlight.

Other 2023 athlete and builder inductees include hockey player Jay McKee, golf’s Kevin Dickey, and distance runner Sarah Dupre-Healy.

The official induction ceremony will take place later this year.