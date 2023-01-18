Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Former broadcaster Doug Jeffries to be inducted into Kingston Sports Hall of Fame

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 9:27 am

A big honour was received by long-time Kingston sportscaster Doug Jeffries.

Jeffries was one of half a dozen new inductees into the Kington and District Sports Hall of Fame, announced during Tuesday’s Kingston city council meeting.

Read more: Belleville police make arrest in cemetery vandalism investigation

Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

With over four decades in local sports broadcasting, Jeffries will be inducted into the hall for his dedication to putting local sports and athletes in the spotlight.

Trending Now

Other 2023 athlete and builder inductees include hockey player Jay McKee, golf’s Kevin Dickey, and distance runner Sarah Dupre-Healy.

The official induction ceremony will take place later this year.

Click to play video: 'Decriminalization and the KFL&A Community Drug Strategy'
Decriminalization and the KFL&A Community Drug Strategy
SportsKingstonygkDoug JeffriesHall of FameKingston sportsInductedKingston and District Sports Hall of Fame
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers