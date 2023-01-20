Neepawa man found dead after accidental house fire, Manitoba RCMP say

See more sharing options

A 68-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Neepawa, Man., Thursday night, RCMP say.

The fire, which police say has been determined to be accidental, took place on Walker Avenue in the western Manitoba town.

Officers, along with the local fire department and EMS, were called to the scene just after 7 p.m.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP continue to investigate.

