Fire

Neepawa man found dead after accidental house fire, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 3:06 pm
RCMP Neepawa detachment.
RCMP Neepawa detachment. RCMP

A 68-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Neepawa, Man., Thursday night, RCMP say.

The fire, which police say has been determined to be accidental, took place on Walker Avenue in the western Manitoba town.

Officers, along with the local fire department and EMS, were called to the scene just after 7 p.m.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP continue to investigate.

RCMP investigate pair of fatal rural fires

 

RCMPFireHouse FireManitoba RCMPFatal FireNeepawaNeepawa RCMPNeepawa fire
