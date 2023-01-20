Menu

Canada

Quebec man accused in abduction of American couple over drug debt denies involvement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2023 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec man on trial for kidnapping American couple'
Quebec man on trial for kidnapping American couple
The trial has begun at the Montreal courthouse for a man accused of kidnapping an American couple in 2020. He is one of five people charged in a case spanning several jurisdictions. Global's Phil Carpenter reports – Jan 11, 2023

A man on trial for the kidnapping of a couple from Upstate New York who were smuggled into Quebec in September 2020 testified Friday he was never inside their house and, in fact, never met them.

Gary Arnold took the stand for a second day and told the jury he did not know kidnapping victims Sandra and James Helm or any members of their family and has never been to Magog, Que. where the couple were held until being freed by police.

Arnold, 54, faces seven charges including kidnapping, unlawful confinement, extortion and conspiracy stemming from the Sept. 27 abduction of the couple in their 70s, allegedly over a drug debt incurred by their grandson, Mackenzie Helm.

Read more: Quebec man accused of kidnapping U.S. couple in 2020 says he acted under threats

Read next: Toadally huge, potentially record-breaking cane toad found in Australia

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown alleges the couple were taken as leverage to recoup missing drugs or $3.5 million cash.

A Quebec provincial police tactical unit freed the couple on Sept. 29 from a cottage in Magog, southeast of Montreal, while a second tactical unit intercepted Arnold in a farmer’s field in southwestern Quebec and seized a phone.

Arnold, who was arrested two days later on Oct. 1, 2020, has told jurors a criminal group threatened his family and forced him into doing various tasks.

