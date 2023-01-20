St. James residents asked to voice opinions on planned civic centre expansion

Send this page to someone via email

More changes are coming to the St. James Civic Centre as part of an ongoing multi-million dollar expansion, and the City of Winnipeg is looking for input from the community.

The centre, built in 1967, recently completed mechanical, electrical, structural and accessibility upgrades, as well as a revamp of its lobby area and new displays inside the Ab McDonald Arena.

The city said Friday that it wants residents to provide feedback on early designs of a planned expansion to the centre, as well as what types of recreation programs people would like to see in an expanded facility.

The planned expansion — thanks to $14 million in funding pledged by all three levels of government two summers ago — is set to include new multi-purpose rooms, a community kitchen, an improved viewing area for the centre’s swimming pool, and administrative space for the St. James-Assiniboia 55+ Centre.

Improvements are also in the works to the parking lot, as well as the auditorium, building entryway and washrooms.

Area residents can voice their opinions via an online survey or at a Feb. 1 open house at the Ness Avenue centre.