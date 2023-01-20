Monitoring bracelet helps lead Guelph police to suspects in thefts

Send this page to someone via email

A monitoring bracelet proved to be a dead giveaway for three Toronto-area men in connection with a series of thefts in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service says an employee of a business on Eramosa Road Tuesday reported seeing a man leaving the store with unpaid items around 2:40 p.m.

Store staff provided investigators with a description of the getaway vehicle.

Officers later located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

Investigators say they recovered expensive meats and cheeses, clothing and other items from the vehicle valued at over $3,800.

They say one of the three men arrested had on a court-ordered, GPS-enabled bracelet that allowed police to trace where the suspects had been.

A 56-year-old, a 35-year-old and a 31-year-old are all charged with three counts of theft and three counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

The 56-year-old is also facing charges of violating the terms of a conditional sentence and was held for a bail hearing.

The other two men will have court appearances on Feb. 28.