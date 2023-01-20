Menu

Crime

Mounties looking for ‘nexus’ between suspicious Vernon, B.C. events

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 2:37 pm
WATCH: A large police presence Tuesday morning at a mobile home park in Coldstream. Neighbours say they heard a loud bang and saw smoke as officers dealt with a quickly unfolding situation.

The investigation into what caused two suspicious deaths inside a home in Coldstream, B.C., is ongoing and police are now asking the public for help.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Vernon RCMP received a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence on the 8500-block of Clerke Road. Police say they found two people dead inside the home and another man suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries.

The injured man was taken to hospital for medical treatment and a fourth man was taken into custody.

Read more: Two dead inside Coldstream, B.C. home, one person arrested: RCMP

“The initial investigation leads us to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” Sgt. Clark said.

The same day the two yet to be identified victims were discovered inside the home on Clerke Road, a burnt vehicle was found near Francis Street and Black Rock Road, in the BX area.

Trending Now

“While no linkage has been established with the burned vehicle, investigators are looking to determine if there is any nexus to the events at the house,” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in a press release.

“Specifically, police are looking for anyone with any dash cam footage from between 5 a.m and 6 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the following locations: Highway 97 (Okanagan Highway) between College Way and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive in Coldstream; and Francis Road between 25 Avenue and 35 Avenue in Vernon.”

Investigators believe there are people out there who may have witnessed the events leading to the vehicle fire on Francis Road and are asking anyone who has yet to speak with the police to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

