Crime

Edmonton police officer charged with assault in connection with ‘off-duty incident’ in Spruce Grove

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 10:54 am
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. Global News

The Edmonton Police Service said one of its officers has been charged in connection with an “off-duty incident” that allegedly occurred west of the city earlier this month.

In a news release issued Thursday, the EPS said Const. Clayton Tipton has been charged with assault and intimidation after an incident reported in Spruce Grove on Jan. 14.

The EPS did not provide details about what led to the charges. When contacted by Global News, a spokesperson for the RCMP said the incident unfolded at a recreation centre but did not provide further details.

The EPS said Tipton, who is a 15-year member of the police department, is currently on leave, “after which he will be placed in an administrative role.”

“EPS Professional Standards Branch will commence an investigation under the Police Service Regulation following the resolution of the criminal prosecution,” the EPS said.

“As the matter is currently before the courts, the EPS is not able to provide further comment or information about the incident or investigation.”

Tipton is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

