Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Doug Ford says premiers are united in push for more health funding from Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2023 10:36 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement on health care in the province with Health Minister Sylvia Jones in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Health-care workers from across Canada could soon start practising in Ontario more quickly under legislation the government plans to introduce next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement on health care in the province with Health Minister Sylvia Jones in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Health-care workers from across Canada could soon start practising in Ontario more quickly under legislation the government plans to introduce next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. ROY

LONDON, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there won’t be individual deals on health-care funding between provinces and the federal government.

Speaking at an announcement today in London, Ont., Ford said he always consults with the 12 other premiers and there won’t be a one-off deal for Ontario and another for someone else.

Premiers and health ministers across the country have called on Ottawa to increase its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent, up from the current 22 per cent.

Trending Now

Ford says all the premiers have agreed to work together and stay united.

Read more: Ford government to allow out-of-province nurses to start work immediately in Ontario

Read next: Ozempic: The trendy drug Americans are shopping for in Canada amid shortages

He said earlier this month that Ontario is willing to accept some strings attached to an increased Canada Health Transfer, as long as there is some “flexibility” included.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford did not give any indication of whether a deal is close.

Doug FordHealth CareOntario HospitalsOntario health careCanada health carePremiersHealth Care costsOntario health care fundingfunding health care
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers