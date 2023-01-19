Woman found in Prince Albert, Sask. structural fire dies after hospital transport

Send this page to someone via email

Police discovered a woman inside a structural fire at a residence in Prince Albert where she later succumbed to her injuries after being transported to hospital.

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to the call on January 18, 2023, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the 800 Block of 2nd Street East. Members of PAPS met with the Prince Albert Fire Department where they located a woman inside the residence.

“She was transported to hospital by Parkland Ambulance, where she was pronounced deceased,” police stated in a release.

“The deceased has been identified as a 31-year-old woman from Prince Albert. Her name is not being released at the request of her family.”

PAPS stated that an autopsy is scheduled to take place in the coming days, and they confirmed that there were no other individuals were located inside the residence.

“The PAPS Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner,” according to the statement.

“Investigators will remain in the area for the rest of the day Thursday and possibly into Friday as the investigation continues.”

PAPS stated that they will provide more information as soon as it becomes available and are asking if anyone has any information, including video surveillance or photos from the area between approximately 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.