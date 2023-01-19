Imagine Monet to launch 4-week run at 100 Kellogg Lane on March 10

Send this page to someone via email

Art lovers in London, Ont., who have longed to immerse themselves in the work of Claude Monet will soon have to imagine no more, as a showcase of the French painter’s work gets ready to take up a temporary residence at 100 Kellogg Lane.

Organizers with Imagine Monet have announced a four-week run at the local entertainment complex that will begin on March 10, which will follow the end of Imagine Van Gogh’s run on March 5.

Imagine Monet features more than 200 paintings from one of the most renowned impressionist artists in history, including work from Monet’s Water Lilies series and Rouen Cathedral paintings.

Imagine Monet exhibition brings world-renowned paintings to life

As with Imagine Van Gogh, Imagine Monet will be presented in Image Totale, a technique developed by French photographer and filmmaker Albert Plécy, who first used it during an exhibition in 1977 in southern France.

Image Totale allows viewers to walk through an exhibition, with an immersive, multi-projection experience that sees art covering the walls and floors of the room it’s presented in.

Imagine Monet will also be accompanied by a soundtrack that organizers say will lull visitors “into a state of relaxation and wonder.”

View image in full screen Using the technique of Image Totale, the immersive exhibition will allow viewers to walk through the work of French painter Claude Monet. Imagine Monet / Facebook

Imagine Monet will be available at 100 Kellogg Lane from March 10 to April 7 and tickets are available now at imagine-monet.com.

In the meantime, Londoners can still catch a viewing of Imagine Van Gogh at 100 Kellogg Lane until March 5.

Tickets for that program are available at imagine-vangogh.com.