School bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Here is a list of school bus cancellations and the status of schools in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
York Region District School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.
York Region Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board: Buses are cancelled in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3, 4). Schools are open.
Durham Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3, 4). Schools are open.
Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 3 but are running in Zones 1 and 2. Schools are open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board: Buses in STOPR Zone 3 as well as buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and R.F. Hall are cancelled. Schools are open.
Halton District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 2 and 3. Schools are open.
Halton Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 2 and 3. Schools are open.
Toronto District School Board: Buses are running. Schools are open.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses are running. Schools are open.
