Canada

School bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 6:31 am
A school bus pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. View image in full screen
A school bus pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Here is a list of school bus cancellations and the status of schools in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

York Region District School Board:  Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.

York Region Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board: Buses are cancelled in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3, 4). Schools are open.

Durham Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3, 4). Schools are open.

Read more: Freezing rain warning issued for much of southern Ontario

Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February before fall election

Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 3 but are running in Zones 1 and 2. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board: Buses in STOPR Zone 3 as well as buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and R.F. Hall are cancelled. Schools are open.

Halton District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 2 and 3. Schools are open.

Halton Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 2 and 3. Schools are open.

Toronto District School Board: Buses are running. Schools are open.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses are running. Schools are open.

