Freezing rain warning issued for much of southern Ontario

A freezing rain warning has been issued for much of southern Ontario ahead of a system that’s expected to move into the region on Thursday.

The warning from Environment Canada stretches from the London area, up to the Barrie and Peterborough areas, and east to Kingston.

The Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Guelph and Kitchener are included in the warning.

Freezing rain can be expected beginning in the morning or afternoon depending on the area, Environment Canada indicated.

A few milimetres is of accumulation is possible on untreated surfaces.

“Wet snow will begin Thursday morning between 7 and 9 a.m. in the GTA as temperatures hover near freezing,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

“Minor snow accumulations are possible but as warmer air moves in aloft, a transition to freezing rain and rain is expected.

“For areas away from Lake Ontario, the icing amounts could top 5 mm by the end of the day, which is enough to cause very slick roads and sidewalks, especially where surfaces are untreated.”

Farnell said the system will linger over the region, meaning additional freezing drizzle mixed with wet snow is possible Thursday night into early Friday.

“This is just the latest in a series of storm systems that will impact southern Ontario,” Farnell said.

On Sunday, another round of snow and possibly ice is likely and then again in the middle of next week.