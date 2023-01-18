Menu

Weather

Freezing rain expected Thursday morning in London, Ont. area

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 18, 2023 4:25 pm
Environment Canada says the freezing rain will change to rain near noon as temperatures rise above zero degrees. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says the freezing rain will change to rain near noon as temperatures rise above zero degrees. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

For the second time this week, Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the London, Ont. region.

The warning, which also covers Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County, says freezing rain is expected to begin early Thursday morning.

The freezing rain may be mixed with ice pellets and snow. The national weather agency added that “ice accretion up to a few millimetres” may form on untreated surfaces.

Roadways and walkways may become icy or slippery as a result and drivers and pedestrians are asked to take extra care when travelling through affected areas.

There is also the risk of utility outages stemming from the freezing rain.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain will change to rain near noon as temperatures rise above zero.

