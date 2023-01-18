‘Disappointing’: Fans demand Calgary Flames to acknowledge Indigenous land on home ice

Send this page to someone via email

After fans noticed that the Calgary Flames are the only Canadian NHL team that doesn’t acknowledge Indigenous land before games, they are calling on the team to do more to recognize Treaty 7 nations on home ice.

Calgary is one of the traditional territories of the Treaty 7 nations, which include the Blackfoot Confederacy (Siksika, Kainai, Piikani), the Tsuut’ina, the Îyâxe (Stoney) Nakoda Nations and the Métis Nation (Region 3).

The peace treaty was signed in the 1870s with the federal government after European colonizers came and decimated the local buffalo population, starving the First Nations that relied on them for food, clothing and other basic necessities.

Conflicts with the Crown, such as the Battle of Little Bighorn, also spurred the need for a peace treaty between the First Nations and the federal government.

For Riel Houle, a Piikani First Nation member, the treaty represents the hardships his ancestors had to go through.

“In our ways, there is a term to describe the sacred agreement between the two governments: our government and the Canadian government. Once you create that sacred agreement, you protect each other,” Houle told QR Calgary.

“Because (Treaty 7) was not a surrender treaty, the agreement was to walk beside each other and work together.

“Whether it be Indigenous, Blackfoot, Asian, Black… We’re very multicultural and we have to always protect each other.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Whether it be Indigenous, Blackfoot, Asian, Black… We're very multicultural and we have to always protect each other."

Houle told QR Calgary he is disappointed in the Flames because the NHL team did not seem to be engaging with Indigenous communities in a meaningful way.

In an emailed statement to Global News, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation said it is “working closely” with some Treaty 7 representatives to put on sports events celebrating Indigenous ancestry.

This includes the Flames’ Indigenous Celebration Game on Feb. 16 and the Roughnecks’ Every Child Matters Game on Jan. 28.

“Land acknowledgments are part of those discussions. It is important that we continue to learn from these conversations and ensure we speak with all seven Nations prior to any formal announcement,” said Peter Hanlon, vice president of communications for the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.

The City of Calgary’s Indigenous Relations Office (IRO) told QR Calgary while it encourages external organizations to acknowledge Treaty 7 nations at their events, it does not request them to do so.

“It is not within the mandate of the IRO and the Calgary Urban Affairs Committee to help external organizations to do land acknowledgments or to request for them to do so, however, if they wish to pursue this there is a guide available on Calgary.ca,” a city representative said in an email.

The Flames’ relationship with Indigenous communities is in stark contrast with the Edmonton Oilers, according to Houle.

“I’ve always seen ex-Chief Willie Littlechild acknowledge the (Treaty 6) tribes. I was really touched when I saw that, including the authentic cultural displays and power dancers that were there,” the Piikani Nation member said.

“When I see the Calgary Flames, I don’t really see as much coming from them. They’re smack dab in Blackfoot territory.

“We must never forget the treaties that we signed and why we have to protect each other and watch out for each other.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We must never forget the treaties that we signed and why we have to protect each other and watch out for each other."

But the Flames has to do more than just acknowledge the land to reconcile with Indigenous peoples. Houle noted true reconciliation includes finding and speaking the truth about settler-colonialism in Calgary.

He suggested adding artistry and architectural elements from different Treaty 7 nations to the new hockey stadium that will replace the aging Saddledome.

When Edmonton’s new downtown arena was built, First Nations artist Alex Janvier was commissioned to create a large mosaic on the floor of the cavernous Ford Hall concourse leading into Rogers Place.

View image in full screen View from the reservation-only Curve restaurant at the Rogers Place arena in downtown Edmonton of the 14-metre diameter mosaic tile art piece on the floor of Ford Hall (formerly called the Winter Garden). The piece was created from artist Alex Janvier’s Tsa tsa ke k’e (Iron Foot Place) painting. Image taken September 7, 2016.

“When I was younger, I was always told that people own land… But in our culture, it’s flipped. The land doesn’t belong to you, we belong to the land,” he said.

“If the Calgary Flames can take a step forward and do more, that would be great.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If the Calgary Flames can take a step forward and do more, that would be great."

“There are Calgary Flames fans here in the Piikani Nation and a lot of people here go to their games, and I think if they’re able to acknowledge Indigenous art, architecture and culture, it would be great.”

Rob Shotclose, Bearspaw First Nation’s chief executive officer, told QR Calgary in an email that “it is about time” that all signatories of Treaty 7 were acknowledged at Calgary Flames games.