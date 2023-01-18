Menu

Crime

3 arrested for alleged theft from Toronto, southern Ontario mailboxes

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 3:50 pm
Canada Post mailboxes . View image in full screen
Canada Post mailboxes . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are investigating after several alleged thefts from mailboxes in the Greater Toronto Area and across southern Ontario.

Over several months, thieves broke into Canada Post mailboxes and allegedly stole cheques, credit cards and identity documents from them, police said.

Officers from Toronto’s financial crimes mass marketing section joined forces with postal inspectors to investigate the thefts. Police warned that stolen financial and identity documents can be used to commit identity theft and other fraud.

On Wednesday, Toronto police said three people were arrested and stolen mail — including financial and government documents — seized.

Krisztian Algacs, 32 years old, Miklos Budai, 34 years old and Zoltan Organa, 31, were arrested. They were all charged with theft of mail, mischief under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime, police said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

