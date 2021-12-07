Penticton Canada Post boxes targeted by thief

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP is investigating a rash of thefts from Canada Post mailboxes that began in late November.

Criminals stealing mail are targeting pre-paid credit cards, gift cards, cheques and documents that will make it easy for them to access banking and other personal information.

“We’re actively investigating these thefts, and in the meantime want to encourage the public to attend in person at their local post office to make sure their letters are delivered,” Const. James Grandy said in a media release.

“If one must use one of the community drop-off mailboxes, they should consider doing so during the week, and earlier in the day on weekdays. This way, their mail won’t be left inside the box over a weekend”.

Locations that are known to have had compromised mailboxes on Kendall Crescent / Ridgedale Avenue, 650 Duncan Ave. W, Braid Street / Eckhardt Ave. E and Maccleave Avenue / Woodlands Drive.

Grandy is also asking the public for any available CCTV that may have captured mailbox theft.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.