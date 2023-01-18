‘Clean Slate Program’ launched to help employ at-risk Manitobans

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is giving $150,000 to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP) to help launch the “Clean Slate Program” designed to help at-risk Manitobans find employment, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Wednesday.

“Our government is pleased to support the DCSP’s innovative Clean Slate program as it aims to provide training, skill development and employment for marginalized individuals including those reintegrating into the community from custody and others experiencing significant barriers to employment,” Goertzen said.

The program’s ideal is to help marginalized people gain employable skills and contribute to community safety and beautification.

Participants will remain in the program for up to 12 months, after which DCSP will help connect them with longer-term employment opportunities, the minister noted.

The vision for the program to create a sustainable social enterprise that will market cleaning and maintenance services to the surrounding businesses in the Disraeli Freeway, Higgins Avenue, and Main Street areas was launched in July last year.

However, the success of the program is set to be achieved through partnerships with organizations such as DCSP, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and N’Dinawemak.

“The Clean Slate team is focused on providing litter cleanup and maintenance services in and around N’Dinawemak, located at 190 Disraeli,” said Elizabeth Pilcher, senior operations director of the DCSP.

“The success of the program stems from focusing on the health, safety and well-being of each team member through a continuum of support.

“We are delighted that the supports and the employment opportunity provided to each team member has contributed to their successful reintegration into the community.”