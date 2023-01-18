Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Clean Slate Program’ launched to help employ at-risk Manitobans

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 2:32 pm
Manitoba is giving $150,000 to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP) to help launch the  "Clean Slate Program" designed to help at-risk Manitobans find employment. View image in full screen
Manitoba is giving $150,000 to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP) to help launch the  "Clean Slate Program" designed to help at-risk Manitobans find employment. Getty Images

Manitoba is giving $150,000 to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP) to help launch the “Clean Slate Program” designed to help at-risk Manitobans find employment, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Wednesday.

“Our government is pleased to support the DCSP’s innovative Clean Slate program as it aims to provide training, skill development and employment for marginalized individuals including those reintegrating into the community from custody and others experiencing significant barriers to employment,” Goertzen said.

The program’s ideal is to help marginalized people gain employable skills and contribute to community safety and beautification.

Participants will remain in the program for up to 12 months, after which DCSP will help connect them with longer-term employment opportunities, the minister noted.

The vision for the program to create a sustainable social enterprise that will market cleaning and maintenance services to the surrounding businesses in the Disraeli Freeway, Higgins Avenue, and Main Street areas was launched in July last year.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: A look at who’s experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg: street census

Read next: Man arrested after attempt to kidnap barista through drive-thru window

However, the success of the program is set to be achieved through partnerships with organizations such as DCSP, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and N’Dinawemak.

“The Clean Slate team is focused on providing litter cleanup and maintenance services in and around N’Dinawemak, located at 190 Disraeli,” said Elizabeth Pilcher, senior operations director of the DCSP.

“The success of the program stems from focusing on the health, safety and well-being of each team member through a continuum of support.

“We are delighted that the supports and the employment opportunity provided to each team member has contributed to their successful reintegration into the community.”

Click to play video: 'Morberg House and St. Boniface Street Links: building community and supports'
Morberg House and St. Boniface Street Links: building community and supports
ManitobawinnipegEconomyDCSPEmployementClean Slate ProgramDowntown community safety
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers