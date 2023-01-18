COVID-19: Peterborough reports death, 3 new hospitalizations; risk index remains moderate

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 remains at the moderate level for the second week in a row, according to the data released on Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 is still at “moderate” risk since the Jan. 11 update. It was at “high risk” two weeks earlier.

Case rate, and hospitalizations remain at moderate. Rapid antigen test count and wastewater surveillance went from high level to moderate level. The deaths factor moved from very low to low while the PCR test percent positivity remains unchanged at high level.

View image in full screen Peterborough Public Health’s COVID-19 risk index for Jan. 18, 2023. Peterborough Public Health

Other viral respiratory indicators include respiratory emergency department visits at “low”; respiratory hospital admissions are at “moderate”; influenza test per cent positivity and respiratory outbreaks are both at “moderate” levels.

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 134 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — one more since the Jan. 11 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 30 since the Jan. 11 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 315 — down from 325 reported on Jan. 11 and up from 314 reported on Jan. 4. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 538 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — three more since the Jan. 11 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Wednesday reported six COVID-19 inpatients.

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 57 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — four more and the first reported admissions since late November 2022.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,628 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 10,179 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There were no new outbreaks declared over the past week, leaving one active outbreak:

Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Jan. 1.

The health unit has reported 219 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 407,141 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared — 950 more doses since the Jan. 11 update. Twenty-nine per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months — unchanged since the previous update.

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; four per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.