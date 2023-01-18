‘Everyone loves a bargain’: Saskatoon reacts to Zellers revival

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Saskatoon gave their two cents to the news that Zellers was making a comeback in select Hudson’s Bay stores, with a Midtown Plaza location on its way.

Many were optimistic, remembering the Zellers of the past “where the lowest price is the law.”

“I think it’s very exciting. I can’t remember the last time I was in Zellers, but I remember they had some pretty cool deals,” Meghan Rowe said.

“It’s for sure something I want to check out again.”

“I think that could be good news,” Jan Bigland-Pritchard said, adding that she didn’t get downtown often, but may need to if it’s the only location going up in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think Zellers was good for all those little things you needed, but you never knew you needed, small housewares, things for the kitchen.”

Ryan Willey wasn’t too sure about the announcement.

“I’m just wondering if the nostalgia is going to wear off or not.”

“I’ll probably get into it when it first starts and then we’ll see,” Willey added, noting that his favourite thing about Zellers back in the day was the cheap T-shirts.

Hudson’s Bay has said the brand will be coming back as an e-commerce site and as an “in-store experience” in select Hudson’s Bay stores across the country, so anyone hankering for a hot chicken sandwich from the Zellers Restaurant may have to wait.

The company added 25 locations across the country will see a Zellers in the future, with Saskatoon seeing the only one in Saskatchewan.

The timeline on the Zellers comeback is still fuzzy, with a press release from HBC signalling the experiences would start to roll out in the spring. Global News reached out to HBC on Wednesday but spokespeople said they could not provide a more specific timeline.

Story continues below advertisement

Zealous Zellers shoppers can sign up on the company’s website for updates on the e-commerce rollout, which will coincide with the in-store retail launch.

David Williams, associate professor of marketing at the University of Saskatchewan said Zellers is going to be smaller due to it being an in-store department.

He said the name will generate some curiosity from some of the older market.

“Hudson’s Bay is having a bit of a hard time. I wouldn’t say it’s a desperate move, but it is banking on nostalgia to bring people in just for a while,” Williams said.

He added the brand might create a bit of a disconnect from the rest of the store, noting they don’t really match.

“Everyone loves a bargain, and times are hard.”

Williams said that customers may cross-shop in other departments, but added that this is a pilot project, and it won’t be as big of a loss if it’s not successful.

He said success could see the company investing more into Zellers.

Looking at it from a branding perspective, Williams said Zellers will need to keep the branding and the logo, with the possible return of Zeddy, the old mascot.

Story continues below advertisement

“The lowest prices, the mascot, I think that’s what they’ll keep. They’ll keep the outward artifacts of the brand, and maybe change the product, make the selection a bit smaller.”