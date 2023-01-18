Zellers is making a comeback in Canada this spring. Here are the locations

Zellers, a nostalgic discount brand, has unveiled the first 25 locations across Canada for its retail comeback.
Hudson’s Bay Co. first announced plans to revive the Zellers brand in August of last year. The brand will return as an e-commerce site and as an “in-store experience” in select Hudson’s Bay stores across the country.
Read more: Zellers set to return as Hudson’s Bay ‘taps into the nostalgia of the brand’
Read next: Bitcoin price rises to highest level in 4 months. What’s behind the rally?
The Zellers department store was founded in 1931 and acquired by HBC in 1978. It operated as the discount division of its flagship Hudson’s Bay department stores, with the slogan “Where the lowest price is the law.”
In 2011, HBC announced plans to sell the majority of its remaining Zellers leases to Target Corp., closing most stores by 2013.
Zellers’ return comes as high inflation and higher interest rates stretch Canadian household budgets.
Read more: Inflation has ‘squeezed’ Canadian wallets dry. What happened?
Read next: Food prices slowed as overall inflation cooled to 6.3% in December
The timeline on the Zellers comeback is still fuzzy, with a press release from HBC signalling the experiences would start to roll out in the spring. Global News reached out to HBC on Wednesday but spokespeople said they could not provide a more specific timeline.
Zealous Zellers shoppers can sign up on the company’s website for updates on the e-commerce rollout, which will coincide with the in-store retail launch.
Here are the first 25 locations where you can find a Zellers in the months to come:
British Columbia
- Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver
- Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
- Guildford Town Centre, Surrey
- 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford
Alberta
- Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
- Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
- Sunridge Mall, Calgary
Saskatchewan
- Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon
Manitoba
- St. Vital, Winnipeg
Ontario
- Erin Mills, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Rideau Centre, Ottawa
- St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa
- Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston
Quebec
- Place Rosemère, Rosemère
- Galeries d’Anjou, Ville Anjou
- Carrefour de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke
- Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau
- Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City
Nova Scotia
- Mic Mac Mall, Dartmouth
- Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney
— with files from The Canadian Press
Comments