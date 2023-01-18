Zellers is making a comeback in Canada this spring. Here are the locations

Send this page to someone via email

Zellers, a nostalgic discount brand, has unveiled the first 25 locations across Canada for its retail comeback.

Hudson’s Bay Co. first announced plans to revive the Zellers brand in August of last year. The brand will return as an e-commerce site and as an “in-store experience” in select Hudson’s Bay stores across the country.

The Zellers department store was founded in 1931 and acquired by HBC in 1978. It operated as the discount division of its flagship Hudson’s Bay department stores, with the slogan “Where the lowest price is the law.”

In 2011, HBC announced plans to sell the majority of its remaining Zellers leases to Target Corp., closing most stores by 2013.

Zellers’ return comes as high inflation and higher interest rates stretch Canadian household budgets.

The timeline on the Zellers comeback is still fuzzy, with a press release from HBC signalling the experiences would start to roll out in the spring. Global News reached out to HBC on Wednesday but spokespeople said they could not provide a more specific timeline.

Zealous Zellers shoppers can sign up on the company’s website for updates on the e-commerce rollout, which will coincide with the in-store retail launch.

Here are the first 25 locations where you can find a Zellers in the months to come:

British Columbia

Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver

Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops

Guildford Town Centre, Surrey

7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Alberta

Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Saskatchewan

Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon

Manitoba

St. Vital, Winnipeg

Ontario

Erin Mills, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

Quebec

Place Rosemère, Rosemère

Galeries d’Anjou, Ville Anjou

Carrefour de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke

Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau

Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City

Nova Scotia

Mic Mac Mall, Dartmouth

Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney

— with files from The Canadian Press