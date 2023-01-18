Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian killed in north Lethbridge collision, another in critical condition

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 4:26 pm
Lethbridge police are investigating a collision in north Lethbridge on Tuesday, Jan. 17. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police are investigating a collision in north Lethbridge on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Eloise Therien / Global News

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in north Lethbridge on Tuesday.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, authorities responded to the intersection of 26 Avenue and 28 Street N. around three o’clock in the afternoon.

Police investigation determined a GMS truck hit two pedestrians crossing in a crosswalk after turning left from 26 Avenue onto 28 Street, heading north.

The driver stopped immediately and called 911.

Read more: Lethbridge man found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death

Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

When police arrived, emergency medical personnel were already on scene and a 66-year-old man was declared dead.

A 62-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital before being transferred by STARS to Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said on Wednesday afternoon she remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the collision continues and police had no further details to release on Wednesday.

Related News
LethbridgeEMSLethbridge Police Servicepedestrian killedLethbridge trafficlethbridge pedestrian hit by carlethbridge pedestrian killed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers