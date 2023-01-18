Pedestrian killed in north Lethbridge collision, another in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in north Lethbridge on Tuesday.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, authorities responded to the intersection of 26 Avenue and 28 Street N. around three o’clock in the afternoon.

Police investigation determined a GMS truck hit two pedestrians crossing in a crosswalk after turning left from 26 Avenue onto 28 Street, heading north.

The driver stopped immediately and called 911.

When police arrived, emergency medical personnel were already on scene and a 66-year-old man was declared dead.

A 62-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital before being transferred by STARS to Calgary.

Police said on Wednesday afternoon she remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the collision continues and police had no further details to release on Wednesday.