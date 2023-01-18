Man charged with attempted murder after N.S. woman robbed at bank machine

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a downtown Dartmouth robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.

Halifax Regional Police said it was reported at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, that a man approached a woman at a bank machine, and allegedly hit her in the head with an object before taking her property.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

In a Wednesday release, police said that HRP investigators identified the suspect and “were actively seeking him.” They say they arrested 41-year-old Jordan Anthony White on Tuesday night, after a vehicle stop in Cole Harbour.

White was set to appear in court Wednesday to face charges of attempted murder and robbery. He is also facing assault and weapons-related charges.

According to police, the man was also charged with theft in a separate incident that happened at an NSLC store on Chain Lake Drive in Halifax, on Jan. 11.