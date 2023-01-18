Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after N.S. woman robbed at bank machine

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 18'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a downtown Dartmouth robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.

Halifax Regional Police said it was reported at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, that a man approached a woman at a bank machine, and allegedly hit her in the head with an object before taking her property.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Read more: Halifax police say woman hit in head when making bank deposit in Dartmouth

Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

In a Wednesday release, police said that HRP investigators identified the suspect and “were actively seeking him.” They say they arrested 41-year-old Jordan Anthony White on Tuesday night, after a vehicle stop in Cole Harbour.

Trending Now

White was set to appear in court Wednesday to face charges of attempted murder and robbery. He is also facing assault and weapons-related charges.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the man was also charged with theft in a separate incident that happened at an NSLC store on Chain Lake Drive in Halifax, on Jan. 11.

 

Halifax Regional Policehalifax policePortland StreetDartmouth robberyNSLC robberybank machine robberyNSLC police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers