3 arrested for theft after fleeing Port Hope police at dealership

Three Montreal area residents face theft and other charges following an incident at an auto dealership in Port Hope, Ont., on Tuesday night.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, around 9 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a new Jeep Gladiator idling with its hazard lights on in the lot of a dealership on Peter Street.

Police say three people exited the vehicle and fled on foot when they noticed the police vehicle.

After a brief pursuit, all three men were arrested. Police say each was fully dressed in black, including gloves and masks.

A search of the men found them in possession of the master keys to the Jeep, along with break-in instruments.

Alessio Giry, Ayoub Saad and a youth, all from the Montreal area, were each charged with three counts of possession of an automobile master key, and one count each of theft over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, and trespassing.

Saad was also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

The name of the youth is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.