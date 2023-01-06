Menu

Crime

Port Hope police seek 2 after car stolen from dealership

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 12:13 pm
Police in Port Hope, Ont., say these two men are suspects after a car was reported stolen from a dealership on Jan. 5, 2023.
Police in Port Hope, Ont., say these two men are suspects after a car was reported stolen from a dealership on Jan. 5, 2023. Port Hope Police Service

Police in Port Hope, Ont., are seeking two suspects after a vehicle was reported stolen from a dealership in the town on Thursday evening.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, around 8:15 p.m., officers attended the dealership for a reported theft. Police learned that around 7 p.m. two men attended the business and took a grey 2022 Hyundai Elantra for a test drive.

Read more: Northumberland OPP recover 6 stolen vehicles from GTA in Port Hope area

Around 7:55 p.m., the two men returned to the dealership in the Elantra. One of them exited the vehicle and got into a black Toyota 4 Runner that they had initially driven to the dealership. Both vehicles then fled the scene.

“The driver’s licence provided to the dealership staff belonged to a male out of Caledon,” police stated.

Video surveillance was captured. Police say one suspect was wearing a red coat, a white shirt, a black baseball cap with the word “security” on it and black pants. The second suspect was wearing a black coat, a white hooded sweatshirt, a black and camo baseball cap and black or grey pants. Both men have dark hair and beards.

One of the suspects left in a Toyota 4-Runner while the other fled in a Hyundai Elantra. View image in full screen
One of the suspects left in a Toyota 4-Runner while the other fled in a Hyundai Elantra. Port Hope Police Service
One of the suspects left in a Toyota 4-Runner while the other fled in a Hyundai Elantra.
Police in Port Hope, Ont., say these two men are suspects after a car was reported stolen from a dealership on Jan. 5, 2023. Port Hope Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Hope police at 905-885-8123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

