London Public Library calls on community to spread love with Valentines for Vets

Send this page to someone via email

In looking to thank and honour the courage and sacrifices of those who’ve served and continue to serve in times of war, conflict and peace, London Public Library is calling on the community to take part in the national Valentines for Veterans initiative.

“It’s actually a North American movement that was started by Ann Landers in the late ‘80s,” explained Ellen Hobin, manager of marketing and communications with the London Public Library. “Then Veteran Affairs Canada took this on, I think in the late ‘90s, and they’ve been coordinating it across Canada.”

Though Landers, a newspaper columnist, passed away in 2002, Veteran’s Affairs said that it remains “committed to continuing her project of thanking Veterans.”

Every year, the foundation invites Canadian schools, individuals and organizations to make Valentines for Vets, which are then distributed to Veterans in long-term care facilities across the country by Feb. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Hobin said that the local library has been taking part in this initiative for the last eight years.

❤️ Thank you for the beautiful valentines you've been creating for Canadian Veterans! Drop in to library branches before end of day Saturday to make valentines with supplies we provide. We'll send them to Veterans Affairs Canada for distribution in long-term care homes.#LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/sNboU6jBAR — LondonPublicLibrary (@londonlibrary) January 15, 2023

“We’ve had really great participation from people, from classrooms who drop off their Valentines,” she said. “We figure we’ve probably sent out more than 8,000 Valentines in that length of time.”

According to Hobin, those interested are invited to stop by any of the 16 library branches in London where craft supplies will be provided. Valentines are being accepted until the end of the day Saturday.

For more information about Valentines for Vets, visit the Government of Canada’s Veterans Affairs website.