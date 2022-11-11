Restriction-free Remembrance Day draws massive London, Ont. crowd

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since 2019, London, Ont., was able to hold a Remembrance Day ceremony that was free of COVID-19 restrictions and full of reverence from the community.

Friday’s ceremony also included the return of the Remembrance Day parade, which marched from the Delta London Armouries to London’s Cenotaph in Victoria Park.

Those in attendance then heard the national anthem followed by a performance of the Last Post and a two minutes of silence.

Gathered at the Cenotaph were local veterans, members of the Royal Canadian Legion, the Canadian Forces HMCS Prevost, the 31 Canadian Brigade Group and hundreds of Londoners showing their gratitude. Local politicians were there as well and the ceremony was also supported by the London Police Service, the London Fire Department and the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service.

Story continues below advertisement

The honoured guests of the day were veterans from Parkwood Institute, who were allowed to view the ceremony from white buses parked alongside the Cenotaph.

London’s Remembrance Day parade has begun its march to the Cenotaph in Victoria Park #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/NEwvhbp3ey — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) November 11, 2022

“We remember those lost in all conflicts, all peacekeeping operations and training exercises since confederation,” ceremony emcee Jim Swan told Friday’s crowd.

“From World War I, World War II, Korea, Afghanistan — each of the 118,000 is remembered here today.”

Tom Hennessy was named this year’s honorary veteran. A flight lieutenant with the Royal Air Force during the Second World War, Hennessy celebrated his 100th birthday this year with a 100-mile walk and fundraiser that collected more than $55,000 for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Story continues below advertisement

He also laid a wreath at the Cenotaph during Friday’s ceremony on behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion and all veterans.

Hennessy says his mind was flooded with memories as he laid down the wreath.

“There are so many memories, we could go on and on here for hours, I was in the Air Force for five and a half years, I travelled all from Ponca City, Oklahoma to India,” Hennessy said.

“What Tommy’s not going to tell you is this is our first Remembrance Day here in London,” chimed in his wife of 45 years Joyce Hetherington.

“What Tom does is stay home, watches the service from Ottawa and sobs, so I know to be right there with the Kleenex box, and we talk and we cry.”

Soon after the ceremony, Hennessy was swarmed by grateful attendees hoping to grab a photo or shake his hand, an experience that makes him realize what people like him represent.

“I find people, when they meet me… they look at you and then I need to say to them, ‘did you have some connection?’ And then the stories come out,” Hennessy said.

Story continues below advertisement

“What they see is not me, it’s them living what (those connections) lived before.”

View image in full screen London’s honorary veteran Tom Hennessy stands alongside his wife Joyce Hetherington in front of the Cenotaph in Victoria Park. Andrew Graham / Global News

Like many in the crowd, Londoner Douglas Small shared a personal connection with a veteran. His father Fred “Freddy” Small served in the Royal Canadian Navy during the Second World War on board the HMCS Orangeville.

“I come here every year to honour my dad, he passed away about 15 years ago,” said Small, draped in a jacket that was a part of his father’s uniform.

“My dad was an amazing man. The best man I ever met.”

View image in full screen Douglas Small poses in front of the Cenotaph in Victoria Park. Hanging around his neck is a photo of his father Fred “Freddy” Small, who served in the Royal Canadian Navy during the Second World War. Andrew Graham / Global News

Unique to this year’s ceremony was a wreath laid in remembrance of veterans who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

It was presented to the Cenotaph by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose great-grandfather Hira Singh served with British Forces during the First and Second World Wars.

Singh, who previously lived in London while attending Western University, said he attended the ceremony as he couldn’t make it back to his riding, but still wanted to take part in an event from a city he has a connection to.

“For veterans, who are acknowledged and remembered for Remembrance Day, not being able to come together for these important events and then losing a veteran in an isolated way where they can’t be around friends and family just makes grief so much harder,” Singh told reporters.

“In laying that wreath, it felt really important and I felt very honoured that I was able to acknowledge that particular loss.”

View image in full screen A photo taken from the top of City Hall that displays the crowd gathered during Friday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. City of London / Twitter

Londoners are still allowed to show their support even though Friday’s ceremony has come and gone.

Story continues below advertisement

Those wishing to lay a wreath, lay a poppy or pay their respects are invited to do so at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park at any time on Friday.

Folks can also do their part by wearing a poppy and thanking a veteran.