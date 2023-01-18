Burlington, St. Catharines to see stores amid Zellers return across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Zellers rollout of nine Ontario locations will include stores at shopping malls in Burlington and St. Catharines.

The discount retailer will return with 25 “store experiences” across Canada within the confines of the Hudson Bay (HBC).

The retail space will be between 8,000 and 10,000 square feet depending on location and will set up shop at the Burlington Centre Mall and the Penn Centre in St. Catharines.

In a release, HBC says physical locations will sell “design-led” products including home decor, toys, baby apparel, and stuff for pets.

During it’s peak, in the 80s and 90s, Zellers operated 350 stores across Canada.

In 2011, HBC sold lease agreements for close to 200 Zellers stores to the US chain Target for $1.825 billion.

On March 31, 2013, 64 remaining Zellers locations would close with the last outlet on the Queensway in Toronto closing in January 2020.

The brand relaunched as a pop-up shop at the Hudson’s Bay in Burlington Centre in August 2022.

The 2023 openings will be accompanied with the launch of the first-ever Zellers e-commerce site, Zellers.ca.

Other Ontario locations will be in Mississauga, London, Scarborough, Cambridge, Ottawa and Kingston.