Toronto-bound QEW closed after crash involving truck, maintenance crew near Beamsville

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 7:55 am
Crash on the QEW on Wed. Jan. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Crash on the QEW on Wed. Jan. 18, 2023. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed after a crash near Beamsville on Wednesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a transport truck crashed into a maintenance crew vehicle out fixing potholes on the highway approaching Ontario Street just west of St. Catharines.

The crash happened just after midnight when the truck collided with the sign truck, Schmidt said.

A 39-year-old woman, from Oakville, who was a road maintenance worker suffered serious injuries and the 22-year-old driver of the transport truck, a man from Kitchener, suffered life-threatening injuries.

All lanes are closed at Victoria Street.

