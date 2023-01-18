Toronto-bound QEW closed after crash involving truck, maintenance crew near Beamsville

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed after a crash near Beamsville on Wednesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a transport truck crashed into a maintenance crew vehicle out fixing potholes on the highway approaching Ontario Street just west of St. Catharines.

The crash happened just after midnight when the truck collided with the sign truck, Schmidt said.

A 39-year-old woman, from Oakville, who was a road maintenance worker suffered serious injuries and the 22-year-old driver of the transport truck, a man from Kitchener, suffered life-threatening injuries.

All lanes are closed at Victoria Street.

Transport truck into the back of a road maintenance vehicle #QEW/Ontario St Beamsville. Crews repairing potholes in the left lane. 22 y/o truck driver from Kitchener and a worker taken to hospital. WB QEW closed at Victoria Ave for investigation by #BurlingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/J3gpTrzb8y — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 18, 2023