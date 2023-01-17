Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Okanagan players win gold at women’s U18 world hockey championship

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 9:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan players win gold at women’s U18 world hockey championship'
Okanagan players win gold at women’s U18 world hockey championship
WATCH: The women's U18 hockey championship wrapped up on Sunday with Team Canada taking gold over Sweden. Among the champions are two Okanagan players, who returned home this afternoon with a new piece of hardware around their necks. Jasmine King reports.

The women’s U-18 hockey championship wrapped up on Sunday, with Team Canada taking gold over Sweden.

Among the champions are two Okanagan players, who returned home Tuesday afternoon with a new piece of hardware around their necks.

The two world champions were met with cheers, hugs and flowers from their loved ones as they arrived back in the Okanagan from Sweden.

“It was amazing, I think the experience is once in a lifetime and I couldn’t imagine anything better,” said Team Canada forward Gracie Graham.

Click to play video: 'Team Canada fans erupt in cheers after World Juniors gold medal win'
Team Canada fans erupt in cheers after World Juniors gold medal win

Gracie Graham and Farah Walker played for Team Canada at the IIHF hockey U18 women’s world championship this past week.

Story continues below advertisement

Graham plays for RINK Hockey Academy and Walker plays for Okanagan Hockey Academy, and both were chosen to represent their country.

Trending Now

“It’s been amazing. It was such an unreal experience getting to travel basically across the world. I think it’s everything a little kid that plays hockey dreams about,” said Team Canada goaltender Farah Walker.

Read more: Senior men’s hockey back in Okanagan, as Penticton Silver Bullets return after lengthy absence

Read next: Mexico bans smoking in all public places, including beaches and hotels

Team Canada won their second consecutive gold on Sunday, with a 10-0 win over the host team Sweden. However, the players say the tournament meant more than just bringing home new hardware.

“Of course, we wanted to win gold but I feel like just the experience of just being there with all the amazing coaches, amazing players and having the chance to be in that competition is really the big win,” Graham said.

The girls were honoured to represent Canada on the world stage and said it felt like a dream come true.

“I think ever since I was young and I found out that females can actually play at this high level, it’s always been an aspiration of mine,” said Walker.

“Being able to fulfil it even like girls my age still want to do, I think it’s just amazing just to be a role model for that group of people.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets trade captain to league-leading Seattle Thunderbirds

Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

Both players say they will take this experience and the connections they made with them for the rest of their hockey journey.

“I feel like I made so many new friends from all over Canada and I mean I’m always going to see them in different hockey tournaments, so I’m really excited for that,” said Graham.

HockeyKelownaOkanaganSportsTeam CanadaIIHFWorld Hockey ChampionshipRink Hockey AcademyOkanagan Hockey AcademyWomen's U18 World Hockey ChampionshipWomen's World JuniorsIIHF Women's U18 championshipU18 hockey gold
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers