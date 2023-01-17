Menu

Traffic

Child sent to hospital after vehicle crash southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 6:16 pm
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

OPP says a child suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County just 12 kilometres southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont.

Investigators say the collision happened on First Concession Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday between Highway 59 and Byerlay Side Road.

In a social media post, Const. Ed Sanchuk said it’s believed the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a tree.

“Five people in that vehicle, two adults and two infants, were taken to hospital for precautionary measures,” Sanchuk explained.

“A four-year-old child was also transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The incident closed a portion of First Concession for about six hours.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

OPP Norfolk County Single Vehicle Crash Tillsonburg Ed Sanchuk highway 59 Byerlay Side Road first concession road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

