Child sent to hospital after vehicle crash southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont.

OPP says a child suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County just 12 kilometres southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont.
Investigators say the collision happened on First Concession Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday between Highway 59 and Byerlay Side Road.
In a social media post, Const. Ed Sanchuk said it’s believed the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a tree.
“Five people in that vehicle, two adults and two infants, were taken to hospital for precautionary measures,” Sanchuk explained.
“A four-year-old child was also transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.”
The incident closed a portion of First Concession for about six hours.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
