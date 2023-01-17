Menu

Crime

Man, woman charged with murder in OPP constable’s death set to appear in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 6:08 am
Click to play video: '‘He made you want to be a better person’: Funeral held for Ontario police officer Greg Pierzchala'
‘He made you want to be a better person’: Funeral held for Ontario police officer Greg Pierzchala
WATCH: ‘He made you want to be a better person': Funeral held for Ontario police officer Greg Pierzchala – Jan 4, 2023

A man and woman who are facing murder charges in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable are set to appear in court today.

Const. Greg Pierzchala was shot while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., on Dec. 27 — the 28-year-old later died in hospital.

Police have said Pierzchala was ambushed and had no chance to defend himself.

They have said the suspects ditched the vehicle they were in after the officer was shot and fled on foot before allegedly stealing another car from a citizen at the scene.

Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, each face a charge of first-degree murder in Pierzchala’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Pierzchala was the fifth police officer killed in the line of duty in Canada since September.

